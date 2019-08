Eurostat’s first estimate for euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world in June was €189.9 billion, a decrease of 4.7% compared with June last year (€199.3 bn).

Imports from the rest of the world stood at €169.3 bn, a fall of 4.1% compared with June last year (€176.6 bn).

As a result, the euro area recorded a €20.6 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in June, compared with +€22.6 bn in June last year.