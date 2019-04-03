EU will enforce strict customs controls on meat and dairy from UK as part of no-deal Brexit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

European Commission Vice President Pierre Moscovici said the bloc will be impelled to enforce strict control on UK goods if a no-deal Brexit becomes a reality on 12 April,

“The EU customs code would apply to all goods arriving from the UK,” Moscovici told a news conference on Wednesday after the College of Commissioners. “If there is a no-deal scenario, new customs controls would have to be introduced,” said Moscovici, suggesting that an introduction of customs controls “does not mean we would systematically check every single lorry,” but added that such controls will be carried out “on the basis of risk analysis”.

The extra checks are not only a burden for the 27 remaining members of the bloc, but also for European companies that are trading with the UK. These companies have to be ready for the “additional costs and bureaucracy” that the additional customs controls bring.

For the bloc, itself, their estimated their import/export customs formalities could grow by as much as half in the event that the no-deal Brexit scenario becomes reality. This will have a major impact on the cash flow of businesses, including the activities of thousands of European businesses and travellers who would be hindered by the reintroduction of customs checks, said Moscovici.

No pot pies, no sausages

A senior EU official has confirmed that controls on meat and dairy products will need to be put in place on the land border between EU member Ireland and the UK’s Northern Ireland, as Britain will then be considered a third country. The knock-on effect will be that British tourists will be banned from taking UK delicacies, such as Cornish pasties, pork pies, and even cheddar cheese to the EU after a no deal Brexit.

“In a no-deal scenario, both the EU and the UK would face a challenge of protecting their single markets,” added Moscovici “We are working closely and intensively with Ireland to organise these checks in the least disruptive way possible, and as much as possible away from the border.”