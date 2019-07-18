EU welcomes political agreement on governance in Sudan

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Union welcomed on 17 July the political agreement by the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change in Sudan, an agreement that makes way for power-sharing between the military and civilians.

“The Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change have today initialled a political agreement on the formation of the structures and institutions of governance in the transition period. This is a further positive step.”, the Union stated.