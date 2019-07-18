EU welcomes political agreement on governance in Sudan

EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Click for full view

Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council rally in Sudan Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti (C, on vehicle), gestures to supporters during a rally in Qarry village, some 45kms from Khartoum, Sudan, 15 June 2019. According to media reports, Hemedti said on 15 June that the ruling military council was willing to have talks with protesters who are calling for a civilian government to rule the country.

Published 12:11 July 18, 2019
Updated 12:11 July 18, 2019

The European Union welcomed on 17 July the political agreement by the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change in Sudan, an agreement that makes way for power-sharing between the military and civilians.
“The Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change have today initialled a political agreement on the formation of the structures and institutions of governance in the transition period. This is a further positive step.”, the Union stated.

