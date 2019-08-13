Jaslyk is Uzbekistan’s most notorious prison, where death and torture were common. On 2 August, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ordered its closure, as the country seeks to improve its image on the global stage.

The European Union hailed the step towards better prison management in a statement, saying:

“The EU is also looking forward to a reform of the prison system based on the ratification and full implementation of the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, and to empowering the Ombudsman’s office to carry out the function of National Preventive Mechanism according to international best practise.”