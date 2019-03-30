EU watchdog fines Fitch €5.13m over conflict of interest

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The EU’s market watchdog the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has fined ratings agency Fitch a record €5.13 million for violating the bloc’s rules on avoiding conflicts of interest.

ESMA found that between June 2013 and April 2018, 20% of Fitch subsidiaries in the UK, France, and Spain were indirectly owned by an unidentified individual through an entity in France. The shareholder was sitting on boards of three businesses that had been simultaneously rated by three of Fitch’s subsidiaries.

This isn’t the first time ESMA has fined Fitch. In July 2016, the oversight agency slapped Fitch with a €1.4 million penalty after an investigation found that some senior analysts at the agency transmitted information about some sovereign ratings to senior individuals at a Fitch parent company before it was made public.

Fitch claimed that none of the breaches impacted the outcome of its ratings, saying, “We no longer have single individual shareholders who may be in a position to sit on the boards of rated entities.”

Owned by US publisher Hearst after buying stakes from France’s Fimalac, Fitch is one of the “Big Three” credit rating agencies along with Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s that dominate the sector globally.

ESMA said that the fine reflects measures voluntarily taken by the three Fitch subsidiaries to ensure similar infringements could not be committed in the future.