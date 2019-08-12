The European Union condemned on 10 August North Korea’s latest series of missile launches, and urged the country to resume denuclearization talks with the United States.

“It is crucial that the DPRK takes concrete and credible steps towards the abandoning of its nuclear, weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner”, the Union reacted.

“We expect the DPRK to quickly reengage in working-level talks with the United States, as agreed at the meeting in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) on 30 June, and create favourable conditions for meaningful and sustainable negotiations”, the statement reads.