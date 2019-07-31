EU warns Belarus to abolish death penalty

Published 11:27 July 31, 2019
Despite the European Union’s repeated calls for the abolition of capital punishment in the only European country that still carries out executions, a man was sentenced to death in Belarus for double murder on 31 July.

The EU reiterated its opposition to the death penalty in a statement, in which it expressed its sincere sympathy to the families and friends of the victims.

“Tangible steps taken by Belarus to respect universal human rights, including on the death penalty, remain key for shaping the EU’s future policy towards Belarus.”, the statement reads.

