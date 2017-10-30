EU visa restrictions for countries that don’t accept rejected asylum-seekers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Union will reportedly respond with visa penalties on countries that refuse to take back rejected asylum seekers. Bangladesh was the first.

According to a German newspaper report published in Welt am Sonntag on October 29, EU member states agreed to levy visa penalties on such countries, making it more difficult for their citizens to secure a visa to an EU country.

As reported by ’s Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, apart from Bangladesh, the EU is in talks with other countries, particularly several African nations.

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere welcomed the EU’s decision, telling Welt am Sonntag that if there are regular difficulties when it comes to deporting rejected asylum-seekers, “t is only logical, in turn, to tack on stricter entry conditions for people from this country”.

De Maiziere explained that the measures specifically target “those responsible for the slow readmissions, that is to say, officials and diplomats with passports of the country concerned”.

However, not everybody agrees with the EU’s latest measures. Left Party co-head Katja Kipping questioned the reasoning behind the move.

“The Left Party does not support visa restrictions for repatriation-unwilling countries because it impacts the wrong people: tourists, students or people who want to work here,” she told Welt am Sonntag.

The EU is using “questionable Trump practices by blaming ordinary citizens for their government’s policies,” added Kipping.