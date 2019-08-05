The European Union and the United States signed an agreement on 2 August in the US capital Washington DC, reviewing the functioning of an existing quota to import hormone-free beef into the EU.

The agreement will see 35.000 tonnes of hormone-free beef allocated to the US from a previously-agreed quota.

The agreement was approved by EU states in the Council on 15 July and will be presented for approval to the European Parliament before it can enter into force.

This is a result of the cooperation fostered by the Joint Statement Issued by Presidents Juncker and Trump in July 2018, establishing a positive EU-US bilateral trade agenda.