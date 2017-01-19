EU & US seek to safeguard TTIP progress in preparation for Trump administration

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom, in charge of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) trade agreement between USA and EU, attends a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, 09 November 2016.

Irene Kostaki By Irene Kostaki Journalist, New Europe
Published 08:00 January 19, 2017
Updated 20:53 January 18, 2017

EU-US look to safeguard progress achieved after 15 rounds of TTIP negotiations, as outlook for conclusion of agreement is grim.

Brussels and Washington feel the pressure of the clock ticking towards January 20, the day US President-elect Donald Trump officially takes the helm.

Under the pressure of the change of administration, Jean-Claude Juncker's European Commission wants to safeguard the progress achieved, by "freezing" the negotiations for a Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP). The two sides have published a joint assessment of the headway made in the negotiations after 15 rounds of talks betwee...

