Amid heightened tensions between opposition campaigners and Sudan’s military rulers, 8 people, among which 5 schoolchildren, were shot dead when security forces broke up a student protest in the city of El-Obeid on 29 July.

The European Union expressed its support to the African Union and Ethiopian mediation efforts and called on the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change to pave the way for a civilian-led transition in Sudan.

“The perpetrators need to be promptly brought to justice by the Sudanese authorities, the TMC having the duty to ensure the safety of all in Sudan.

The EU will only be able to engage with a Government in which civilians exercise demonstrable authority.”, the statement reads.