EU urges China to release activist sentenced to 12 years for leaking state secrets

A Chinese court has sentenced on 28 July Huang Qi, a civil rights activist whose website reported on sensitive topics, to 12 years in prison for leaking state secrets.
The 56-year-old Huang was widely referred to as the country’s “first cyber-dissident” for running a human rights news website called 64 Tianwang, named after the bloody 4 June 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protesters.
The European Union called for the immediate release of Huang and other convicted human rights defenders, in its statement:
“In line with their declared aim of strengthening the rule of law, we expect the Chinese authorities to abide by China’s international law obligations, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and respect the rights of all citizens as guaranteed by China’s Constitution.”
Pro-democray protesters in Hong Kong have also demanded Huang Qi’s release.