EU urges China to peak its emissions before 2030

The European Commission on 12 March urged China to peak its CO2 emissions before 2030. “China is at the same time the world’s largest emitter and investor in renewable energy. We call on China to peak its emissions before 2030 in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement and inspire action globally,” EU Energy and Climate Action Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete wrote in a tweet.

Against the backdrop of China’s growing economic power and political influence, the European Commission and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini reviewed EU-China relations and the related opportunities and challenges and set out 10 concrete actions on 12 March for the EU’s leaders to discuss and endorse at the European Council of 21 March, including Action 2 which especially calls on EU calls on China to peak its emissions before 2030 and meets its 2015 Paris Agreement goals.

The next EU-China Summit is scheduled for early April. “China is a Strategic Partner of the European Union. We pursue strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation on files where we share interests, from trade to connectivity, from the JCPOA to climate change,” Mogherini said. .