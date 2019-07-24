EU updates budgetary instrument for convergence and competitiveness

Published 17:39 July 24, 2019
Updated 17:39 July 24, 2019

The European Commission proposed on 24 July a governance framework for the Budgetary Instrument for Convergence and Competitiveness, that will enhance the resilience of the participating states’ economies through support to targeted reforms.

The new framework will enable euro area states to set investment priorities, to provide country-specific guidance about investment objectives, and to receive information from the Commission on how euro area states have followed up on previous strategic orientations.

The proposal puts in place the governance for the new instrument, which represents a significant innovation for the euro area.

