EU unveils 7-step strategy to build trust in Artificial Intelligence

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

In a bid to build trust between citizens and technology, the European Commission has proposed seven steps to building the public’s trust in Artificial Intelligence.

According to Digital Economy and Society Commissioner Mariya Gabriel, the AI technology developed, or deployed in Europe should be subject to strict oversight that guarantees safety, privacy, and data governance.

“The EU is taking an important step towards ethical and secure AI. We now have a solid foundation based on EU values and following an extensive and constructive engagement from many stakeholders including businesses, academia and civil society,” Gabriel told journalists on 8 April.

The new rules are the European Commission’s way of forcing AI to be legally compliant. and “not limit or misguide human autonomy.” According to the EU executive, who said that “trustworthy AI requires algorithms to be secure, reliable, and robust enough to deal with errors.”

A global pioneer on data protection, the EU wants to grant EU citizens full control over their data, and ensuring that the data “will not be used to harm or discriminate against them.” a position that falls within the bloc’s existing data protection laws, which will need to be expanded as AI technology improves.

The EU believes that when it comes to transparency that it is important to log and document the decisions made by the systems, as well as the entire process – including a description of data gathering and labelling – and a description of the algorithm used. Linked to this process should be a clear explanation of the algorithmic decision-making process.

“AI systems should be used to enhance positive social change… sustainability and ecological responsibility,” according to the EU executive, who added that the accountability of AI systems “should be put in place to ensure responsibility and accountability for AI systems and their outcomes, both before and after their implementation.”

The Commission will further expand on its position during “Digital Day” in Brussels on 9 April. The Commission says it will “strengthen cooperation with like-minded partners such as Japan, Canada, and Singapore” and take an active role in G7 and G20 discussions, involving companies and other organisations.

The powerful combination of AI with 5G and The Internet of Things will transform entire industries and enable new disruptive services. These guidelines are an important first step towards achieving the objective of unlocking innovation in AI while ensuring that acting ethically does not undermine Europe’s future competitiveness. If the move is successful, European companies will be able to capture the full potential of AI and develop consumer trust in a new era of Intelligent Connectivity.

Telcos will play the lead role in developing AI solutions as they will be fundamental to powering Europe’s 5G future and economic progress. In the next phase, it is critical that Europe develops a policy environment fit to support a sustainable ecosystem for AI to flourish.

EU needs an AI-friendly policy envoronment, says GSMA

GSMA, that represents worldwide mobile operations, welcomes the Commission’s AI Ethics Guidelines. “The powerful combination of AI with 5G and The Internet of Things will transform entire industries and enable new disruptive services. Only with the right conditions will European companies be able to capture the full potential of AI and develop consumer trust in a new era of Intelligent Connectivity. These guidelines are an important first step towards achieving the objective of unlocking innovation in AI while ensuring that acting ethically does not undermine Europe’s future competitiveness,” said GSMA’s Vice President, Afke Schaar, speaking on behalf of the European mobile industry.

“Telcos will play the lead role in developing AI solutions, and these will be fundamental to powering Europe’s 5G future and economic progress”. According to Scholar, it is critical in the next phase that the EU develops “a policy environment fit to support a sustainable ecosystem for AI to flourish. We look forward to working with the European Commission to ensure this happens.”