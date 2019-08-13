Police have clashed with pro-democracy protesters on 13 August at Hong Kong’s international airport after flights were disrupted for a second day. Both the European Union and the United Nations called for restraint from all sides:

“It is now more vital than ever to engage in a political process of broad-based and inclusive dialogue, involving all key stakeholders”, the EU stated.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet condemned “any form” of violence or destruction of property: “The rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and the right to participate in public affairs are expressly recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which is incorporated in the Basic Law of the Hong Kong SAR”, she stated.

The protests began in June with a proposed bill that would have enabled China to extradite individuals from Hong Kong to be tried on the mainland. The situation has escalated so much, that there have been reports of law enforcement officials using prohibited anti-riot measures, such as tear gas.