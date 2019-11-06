Yemen’s internationally recognised government has signed on 5 November a Saudi Arabian-brokered power sharing agreement with separatists, to end the bloody four-year war, that according to the UN, has devastated the country and claimed the lives of at least 7.000 civilians.

The Agreement aims to create a new, cohesive government capable of challenging the Iranian-backed Houthi forces that control the capital, Sana’a, and the north.

The European Union welcomed the deal, calling it “an important step towards de-escalation and peace for Yemen and for the region”.

“The European Union encourages the signatory parties to seize this window of opportunity to resume work towards a negotiated and sustainable peace under the auspices of the United Nations, ensuring the involvement of all Yemenis in the de-escalation and reconciliation process”, the EU stated, and added that it will continue to provide support to the office of the Special Envoy of the secretary-general for Yemen in this regard.

The top UN official in Yemen, Special Envoy Martin Griffiths expressed thanks to Saudi Arabia for its diplomatic efforts that led to the deal:

“I hope that this agreement will strengthen stability in Aden and the surrounding governorates and improve the lives of the citizens”, Griffiths stated.