EU, UN condemn hospital and school attacks in Libya

EPA/SABRI ELMHEDWI
Click for full view

Libyan Military Police checks cars at a checkpoint in a street of the capital after a night of heavy clashes between rival militia groups in Tripoli, Libya, 08 ovember 2013. At least one person was killed during overnight clashes between rival militias in the Libyan capital, a medical official at Tripoli's Central Hospital said 08 November. The fighting, which took place in the district of Suq al-Juma, in eastern Tripoli, also left several people wounded. Heavy weapons were used in the gun battle, which continued until the early hours of 08 November, according to witnesses. Several buildings, including the Radisson Blue Hotel, were slightly damaged by the gunfire.

Author
ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Read Next

Published 12:54 July 30, 2019
Updated 12:54 July 30, 2019

EU, UN condemn hospital and school attacks in Libya

By ep|neonline
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The European Union and the United Nations condemned on 29 July the rebel attacks on a school and on a field hospital on the Airport Road that cost the lives of four doctors and one paramedic, and injured eight medical personnel.

The European Union condemned the attacks in a statement, saying: “The interest of the Libyan people must be put first by de-escalating the situation and resuming dialogue in order to identify a lasting political solution to the conflict as part of the UN-led process”.

Fighting in Libya “shows no signs of abating”, the head of the United Nations Support Mission told the Security Council, reminding of the worsening humanitarian conditions, and warning that the instability and influx of foreign weapons is fueling a proxy war in the north African country.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+