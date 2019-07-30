EU, UN condemn hospital and school attacks in Libya

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Union and the United Nations condemned on 29 July the rebel attacks on a school and on a field hospital on the Airport Road that cost the lives of four doctors and one paramedic, and injured eight medical personnel.

The European Union condemned the attacks in a statement, saying: “The interest of the Libyan people must be put first by de-escalating the situation and resuming dialogue in order to identify a lasting political solution to the conflict as part of the UN-led process”.

Fighting in Libya “shows no signs of abating”, the head of the United Nations Support Mission told the Security Council, reminding of the worsening humanitarian conditions, and warning that the instability and influx of foreign weapons is fueling a proxy war in the north African country.