The European Commission launched two projects on 8 August to provide expertise to Romania’s regions and cities, in cooperation with the Romanian government and the World Bank.

In the first project, experts will help Romanian county capitals strengthen their links with the peripheries and use European funds for projects that will benefit the entire urban area.

In the second project, a group of experts will help the eight Romanian regions to increase their capacity to innovation and to strengthen cooperation between research centers and companies.

The project is a part of the initiative “Catching up Regions”, which boosts low-income regions to get to the same level as the rest of the Union.