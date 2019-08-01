The European Commission has approved on 31 July €300 million of public support for Greece’s Ultrafast Broadband Infrastructure Scheme.

The scheme will bring ultrafast broadband services to customers in areas with insufficient connectivity in Greece, and will encourage investments. It is financed through the European Regional Development Fund, the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and private investments.

The European Commission approved the measure under EU State aid rules based on the conclusion that the scheme’s positive effects on competition in the Greek broadband market outweigh potential negative effects brought about by the public intervention.