The European Union announced on 19 August that it will invest €114 million from the European Regional Development Fund to build a new 15.5 km section of the railway between Naples and the city of Cancello on the Naples-Bari line, an investment that will directly benefit local businesses in Southern Italy.

The modernized section will be better linked with the high-speed system in the Naples metropolitan area and northern regions. The works should be completed in October 2022.