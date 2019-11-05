The European Commission announced on 4 November two projects from the Cohesion Fund, together worth €156.6 million, to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure in Croatia.

Under the first project, €105.6 million is invested in the Kaštela-Trogir area in southern Croatia. The upgrade is expected to increase the water supply connection rate, thus improving the quality of bathing water in this area where tourism accounts for 3,500 jobs.

Under the second project, €51 million is invested in the Zaprešić area, near Zagreb, where, thanks to 135 km of additional pipeline, more than 19,000 people will be connected to the wastewater network.

Both projects are expected to be operational in 2023.