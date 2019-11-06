The European Commission published on 5 November its 2020 call for proposals for the Erasmus+ programme, under which young Europeans have an opportunity to study or train abroad.

The expected budget of over €3 billion, for the last year of the current EU programme, is an increase of 12% compared to this year’s budget.

Over the past two years, more than 15.000 schools have exchanged pupils and teachers under the programme. Next year, another 9.000 schools will have the opportunity to take part.

In addition, this year’s call offers opportunities to support exchanges for African students and staff, aiming to support 35.000 people by next year, as part of the Africa-Europe Alliance for Sustainable Investment and Jobs.