The European Union has allocated €9 million in humanitarian aid in response to the food shortages in Haiti. The humanitarian assistance will cover the essential nutrition needs of more than 130.000 people in the most affected areas.

Because of its vulnerability to natural hazards and high levels of poverty, Haiti has limited capacity to cope with emergencies like earthquakes, hurricanes and droughts.

In recent months, the humanitarian situation in Haiti has worsened dramatically and the country is facing severe food shortages. Between 2018 and 2019, the number of people in crisis or food emergency increased to 25% of the population.

With €404 million allocated since 1994, Haiti is the main beneficiary of the European Commission’s humanitarian aid in Latin America and the Caribbean.