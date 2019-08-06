The European Regional Development Fund will finance 20 urban projects with €82 million.

In particular, Piraeus in Greece, Tampere in Finland and Turin in Italy will receive grants for projects that will protect and reduce the vulnerability of public spaces, in line with the 2017 Action Plan under the Security Union.

The EU funding will also support innovative solutions in digital transition, in responsible urban land use and in the fight against poverty in 17 other cities.

The Urban Innovative Actions provide EU cities with funding to finance innovative projects, with a total budget of €372 million from the ERDF. The Commission works in partnership with French region Hauts-de-France in implementing the programme.

The description of the winning projects can be found here.