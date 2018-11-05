EU to approve plans for post-Brexit diplomatic representation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A post-Brexit EU Embassy in London will have a 29-strong diplomatic delegation, which is to replace the European Commission’s offices as the overall representation of EU agencies will be severed.

In addition to the EU delegation, a five-staff mission of the European External Action Service will be posted in Belfast, Northern Ireland to oversee the implementation of a Brexit agreement if one is concluded.

The European Commissions offices in Scotland and Wales will close and important EU agencies are already in the process of relocating to the Continent, including the European Medicines Agency and the European Banking Authority.

The UK-based delegation will be about a third of Brussels’ delegation in Washington DC. Plans for the new structure of EU representation in London are due to be approved by the EU 27 Ambassadors on November 7.