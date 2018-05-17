EU takes action to protect citizens from air pollution

EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH
Click for full view

A traffic sign with the inscription 'Luftreinhaltung' (Air pollution control) indicating a speed limit of 50 km/h to keep the air clean on the Landshuter Allee in Munich, Germany, February 27, 2018.

Author
Kostis Geropoulos By Kostis Geropoulos Energy & Russian Affairs Editor, New Europe
Read Next

Published 21:32 May 17, 2018
Updated 21:48 May 17, 2018

Commission refers Member States to the Court of Justice of the EU

By Kostis Geropoulos
Energy & Russian Affairs Editor, New Europe
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

In an effort to improve the air quality for Europeans, the Commission adopted a Communication on May 17 entitled ‘A Europe that protects: Clean air for all’, which outlines measures available to help the EU Member States fight air pollution.

The Commission said the agreement also underlines the need to step up cooperation with the Member States by engaging with relevant authorities in new ‘Clean Air Dialogue’, and by using EU funding to support measures to improve air quality.

The Commission said the measures proposed by the EC  rest on the three main pillars of air quality standards, national emission reduction targets, and emission standards for key sources of pollution from vehicle and ship emissions to energy and industry.

To address air pollutant emissions from traffic, the Commission said the EC would further strengthen its work with national, regional, and local authorities on a common integrated approach for urban vehicle access regulations, under the EU Urban Agenda. The Commission has also led a wide-ranging reform programme to ensure that air pollutant emissions from vehicles are measured in real driving conditions.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+