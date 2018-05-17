EU takes action to protect citizens from air pollution

Commission refers Member States to the Court of Justice of the EU

In an effort to improve the air quality for Europeans, the Commission adopted a Communication on May 17 entitled ‘A Europe that protects: Clean air for all’, which outlines measures available to help the EU Member States fight air pollution.

The Commission said the agreement also underlines the need to step up cooperation with the Member States by engaging with relevant authorities in new ‘Clean Air Dialogue’, and by using EU funding to support measures to improve air quality.

The Commission said the measures proposed by the EC rest on the three main pillars of air quality standards, national emission reduction targets, and emission standards for key sources of pollution from vehicle and ship emissions to energy and industry.

To address air pollutant emissions from traffic, the Commission said the EC would further strengthen its work with national, regional, and local authorities on a common integrated approach for urban vehicle access regulations, under the EU Urban Agenda. The Commission has also led a wide-ranging reform programme to ensure that air pollutant emissions from vehicles are measured in real driving conditions.