An EU take on combating ‘fake news’

Andrus Ansip, Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Digital Single Market, says he believes in self-regulatory measures. “Fake news is a bad thing, but according to my understanding, the Ministry of Truth is also bad, so this is not a solution.”

The Estonian politician said that even if the subject is not an easy one, Jean-Claude Juncker’s Commission will deal with it.

Czech Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova, backed Ansip. She said: “We both lived for a long time under the dictatorship of Ministries of Truth. That is why I think that we both are very sensitive about this. We would like to see the member states taking good and responsible decisions in this area.”

Jourova also spoke about her portfolio’s hate speech on the internet, feeling lucky that the subject is regulated and that “a very steady pillar, a steady point” exists, so that hate speech which is prohibited by law and is illegal, will be the one to be removed. One example is the e-recruiting of jihadists.

“In the field of propaganda it is very difficult,” explained Jourova, as this means that there should be a sole interpreter of the “only one truth.”

Unofficial cooperation can better stop cyber attacks

Commissioner Ansip touched upon Estonia’s experience with cyber attacks back in 2007. He said his country managed to tackle them by the unofficial cooperation between computer emergency response teams. “We were able to cut the majority of those attacks, even before they crossed our borders,” he said.

“We have to pay much more attention to cyber security issues also on the level of the EU. Talking about the next EU budget, I am sure we will finance this area in a much better way than we do it now,” added Ansip, comparing the 80% of cybersecurity research funds that come from military budgets in the United States with the corresponding amount of 20% at an EU level.

By Irene Kostaki

Journalist, New Europe