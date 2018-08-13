EU supports Polish support for heat and power plant in Plock

Commission clears inclusion of new combined heat and power plant in Polish scheme to support high-efficiency co-generation.

The European Commission said on August 13 that it had approved, under EU State aid rules, Poland’s plans to include a 600-megawatt gas-fired combined heat and power plant located in Płock in its existing scheme to support high-efficiency co-generation of heat and electricity, which the Commission said increases energy efficiency by recycling the heat from power generation for other uses, to the overall benefit of the environment.

Brussels approved the Polish scheme in September 2016. Under the scheme, combined heat and power plants are granted certificates for each megawatt-hour of electricity they generate in combined heat and power mode. According to the Commission, these certificates have a value because all suppliers in the Polish market are required to purchase a certain quantity of certificates or pay a penalty.

The Commission found that the addition of the Płock plant to the scheme will contribute to the EU’s energy and environmental objectives without unduly distorting competition in the Internal Market, in line with the Commission’s 2014 Guidelines on State aid for environmental protection and energy.

Poland had to notify to the Commission the addition of the plant to the national scheme because the plant exceeds the 300-megawatt individual notification threshold set out in the Guidelines.