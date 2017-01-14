EU supports Cyprus talks, Erdogan describes solution

Anastasiades: “We are in a course that creates hope. And beyond that will certainly depend on the positions of each side”

After a very intense week of talks in Geneva, Switzerland, the Conference on Cyprus that convened on January 12, under the auspices of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, will establish a working group at the level of deputy leaders of Cyprus’s ethnic Greek and Turkish communities. The two sides also exchanged maps outlining rival proposals for territorial boundaries on Wednesday in a groundbreaking move diplomats hope could form part of a deal ending decades of division.

The leaders of Cyprus’ ethnic Greek and Turkish communities tabled maps of territorial boundaries proposals for the first time since 1974 occupation of the island. The maps will form the basis for more intensive discussions on defining boundaries.

Responding to a question on when a final agreement on the Cyprus problem can be reached, the President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades said, inter alia, that “never before [did we have] a discussion on the Territory issue and it is the first time that the Turkish side exchanged maps. Never before [has] Turkey discussed abolition, modification, and withdrawal of occupation troops [at] the table of the negotiations [with] the Republic of Cyprus, the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot side and the EU. Conditions have changed considerably”. Therefore, he added “we are in a course that creates hope. And beyond that will certainly depend on the positions of each side”.

Turkey: EU should not have a role – Juncker slams Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, suggested that the EU should not be a guarantor of reunification. While Turkey, according to Cavusoglu must maintain its status of a guarantor country, the EU should not have a say.

“You don’t want us here, but you want our money,” said the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, according to an EU official, when Cavusoglu opposed the EU’s role.

However, the way the EU moves and sees this opportunity for a solution is different. The EU sees at this point these talks as a historic opportunity. Turkish-Cyprus community leader Mustafa Akinci has been the most moderate leader to date. As all Cypriots are EU citizens and will continue being EU citizens, the next day must find United Cyprus in a “fully integrated“ state, with the EU. In order for this to happen, the EU will assist Cyprus financially, but also at a technical level, as it is doing already.

The EU’s overall interest is to see the island united, so its presence and assistance throughout the process and in Geneva, follows its longstanding commitment to see the island united. It is well acknowledged that this will be a difficult process and that it will take time, but the EU shall support and accompany the process.

As High Representative / Vice President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini informed Anastasiades in Geneva, Peter Sørensen, the head of the Delegation of the European Union to the United Nations Office in Geneva will be the representative of the EU at the working group of deputies on security and guarantees that will commence its work on 18 January.

Mogherini met Anstasiades on Friday at the Palace of the Nations in Geneva, after the talks paused, as the Greek side, represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Kotzias appeared “not ready” to keep up with the talks, at a mainly political level.

Erdogan points at solution

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked to the press on Friday, pointing at a solution that would require both Greece and not only Turkey to remove its soldiers from the island. Greece keeps around 1,000 soldiers that consist of the Greek Force in Cyprus (ELDYK) at the southern part of Cyprus, while Turkey keeps around 30,000 soldiers that consist of the “Turkish military forces in Northern Cyprus” (KTBK). KTBK withdrawal would be “out of the question”, unless Greece reciprocates by removing some of its soldiers as well.

“It is out of the question for Turkish soldiers to pull out completely, and we’ve discussed this before,” President Erdogan said. “If something like this is being considered, then both sides should pull their troops out of there,” he added. “We have told Cyprus and Greece clearly that they should not expect a solution without Turkey as guarantor. We are going to be there forever,” added Erdogan, presenting a plan of 650 Turkish troops and 950 Greek soldiers to remain on the island after a settlement.

Greek Foreign Minister Kotzias to Turkey: “You left”

Greece’s Foreign Minister Kotzias met Anastasiades shortly before the two men departed from Switzerland on Friday. “Some had the two of us fighting,” Kotzias commented, “not only did we not say a word between us but we are in absolute agreement,” added Kotzias.

“Above all a just solution of the Cyprus problem means eliminating the causes behind it that is to say the occupation and the presence of occupying troops and the existence of a system of guarantees which has been blatantly violated, a solution which will be just, not precarious,” Kotzias stressed.

Asked to comment on a statement made by that Greece had “fled” in Geneva, Kotzias replied that “Those fleeing are those that left. We are still here. The political discussion was scheduled for today.”