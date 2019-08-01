The European Union’s Mission in Somalia donated a radar scanner to the Maritime Police Unit of Bossasso, on the northern Somali coast, to enhance the port authorities’ capability to observe maritime activity in the near waters on the Gulf of Aden.

The donation is by EUCAP Somalia, a civilian mission under the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, that the EU launched in July 2012 to assist host countries develop self-sustaining capacity for enhancement of maritime security.

The radar scanner is part of a larger EUCAP-Somalia project on maritime situational awareness.