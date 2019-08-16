The European Union is joining other parties at the 18th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Trade in Endangered Species, in Geneva, Switzerland, to take additional measures to protect the world’s most threatened species against international trade.

The convention seeks to counter illegal trade. The Union retaliates the need for better enforcement of the Convention’s provisions, in particular by those countries that repeatedly fail to implement their obligations.

In this context, the EU is promoting more effective implementation of existing rules, including through a proposed Resolution on measures for ensuring the legality of trade under the Convention.