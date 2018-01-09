EU strategy on Iraq

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

To address the challenges in Iraq, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the European Commission adopted a Joint Communication on January 8.

The proposal outlines both ongoing and longer term EU support to Iraq, fully taking into account the Iraqi government’s priorities.

“Iraq is at a crossroads in its history following the territorial defeat of Da’esh [the Arabic acronym for Islamic State] at great sacrifice,” said Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission. “It is now crucial to act quickly and rebuild the country with the participation of all the components of Iraqi society, to promote and protect fundamental rights and the rule of law in each and every area: only inclusiveness can guarantee true reconciliation so that Iraqis can close once and for all with the past.”

Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides, who has visited Iraq several times to assess EU aid projects on the ground said: “I have seen first-hand the suffering in places like Mosul and Fallujah and it is crucial that all aid efforts continue to be impartial and neutral. It is essential to support all Iraqi’s in need of assistance today and tomorrow, for as long as it takes.”

“The EU aims to strengthen concrete support to the Iraqi people in a wide range of areas, to foster economic growth, good governance and strengthening the judicial system as well as boosting education,” explained Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica.