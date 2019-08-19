The European Union announced on 19 August that it is stepping up its support to counter-terrorism efforts in Pakistan with a new €4 million programme.

The support is funded by the European Commission’s Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace, and it responds to the terrorism-related threats in Pakistan that still exist, in spite of a decrease in the number of incidents as a result of the Pakistani authorities’ efforts.

The programme will build upon the lessons learnt of the EU project “Support to Pakistan’s Action to Counter Terrorism, with special reference to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, which will finish at the end of 2019.