The European Union has announced on 6 August an additional €127 million to the Emergency Social Safety Net programme via the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey.

The programme provides refugees with monthly financial assistance through a special debit card which can only be used within Turkey and whose use is strictly monitored. The goal of the project is for refugees to integrate in society and pay for basic needs themselves.

The new funding brings the total EU contribution to the programme to €1.125 billion. In addition, development projects under the EU Facility for refugees in Turkey focus on education, migration management, health, municipal infrastructure, and socio-economic support.