EU steps up action to protect and restore forests

Forest owners and workers learn about the effects of climate change on the forest in Engehausen, Germany, 02 June 2016.

Published 14:56 July 23, 2019
Updated 14:56 July 23, 2019

The European Commission adopted on 23 July a comprehensive Communication setting out a new framework of actions to protect and restore the world’s forests, which host 80% of biodiversity on land.
The reinforced approach is a response to the continued destruction of the world’s forests, as 1.3 million square kilometers were lost between 1990 and 2016, driven by the demand for food, feed, bio-fuel, timber and other commodities.

The approach introduces measures for enhanced international cooperation, better use of land and resources, sustainable job creation and supply chain management.

If properly planned and implemented, reforested areas can provide multiple benefits, as halting deforestation is crucial to fight climate change.

