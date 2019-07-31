EU states harden migration policies, warns Agency for Fundamental Rights

EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO
A member of the Portuguese Navy accompanies a litle girl migrant aboard the Viana do Castelo Oceanic Patrol Ship, off the coast of Pozzallo, Sicily, Italy, 27 October 2017, (issued 28 October 2017). Reports state that 48 migrants were rescued on 27 October 2017 by the Portuguese Navy in the Mediterranean landed in Pozzallo on 28 October 2017 and were handed over to the Italian authorities 19 hours after being picked up from a vessel at risk of fire.

Author
By ep|neonline
Published 14:08 July 31, 2019
Updated 14:08 July 31, 2019

By ep|neonline
In its latest quarterly report on migration, the European Union’s Agency for Fundamental Rights found that EU states continue to harden their migration policies and laws.

Food deprivation, removals with no prior notice and the arrest of humanitarian workers carrying out search and rescue operations at sea are some of the main concerns that the report identifies.

In particular, it has been found that authorities in Hungary are denying food to rejected asylum seekers waiting in transit zones. In France, authorities are removing irregular migrants without giving them prior notice, contrary to the law. The migrant reception center in Greece continues to host five times as many people as its capacity. Migrants crossing the sea to reach Italy and Spain also remains a concern, as many ships sank on these dangerous routes.

The report also emphasizes the need to address problems resulting from overcrowding and asylum processing.

