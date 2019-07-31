EU states harden migration policies, warns Agency for Fundamental Rights

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

In its latest quarterly report on migration, the European Union’s Agency for Fundamental Rights found that EU states continue to harden their migration policies and laws.

Food deprivation, removals with no prior notice and the arrest of humanitarian workers carrying out search and rescue operations at sea are some of the main concerns that the report identifies.

In particular, it has been found that authorities in Hungary are denying food to rejected asylum seekers waiting in transit zones. In France, authorities are removing irregular migrants without giving them prior notice, contrary to the law. The migrant reception center in Greece continues to host five times as many people as its capacity. Migrants crossing the sea to reach Italy and Spain also remains a concern, as many ships sank on these dangerous routes.

The report also emphasizes the need to address problems resulting from overcrowding and asylum processing.