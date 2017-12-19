Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Forget about glyphosate, set aside the crops and reach for the hens’ feed. Now choose. Do you prefer Salmonella or formaldehyde?

Salmonella cases are no longer dropping at the EU. According to the European Center for Disease Control’s (ECDC) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) most recent data, cases of Salmonella acquired in the EU have increased in humans by 3% since 2014. Salmonella bacterium has been throughout 2016 the most common pathogen blamed for foodborne illnesses within the bloc, reaching a high of 22.3% within 2016, almost double from 2015’s 11.5%. According to ECDC’s data, 94.530 human cases of salmonellosis reported in the EU during the past year, with S. Enteritidis – the most widespread type of Salmonella, accounting for 59% of all salmonellosis cases originating in the EU-28.

Europeans are mostly affected by consuming contaminated eggs, egg products, and poultry meat. Salmonellosis can cause diarrhea, vomit, severe stomach pain and fever within one -three days after consumption and can last up to a week, while severe cases of salmonellosis can even cause death. So while during the recent years the eradication of Salmonella has been one of the European Commission’s biggest food safety successes during the past decade, 2017’s persisting legislation deadlock formaldehyde-treated animal feed worries many EU member states.

Formaldehyde is a chemical additive used in animal feed to kill salmonella in a closed system environment, and although it was not used by the EU member states as an additive, certain countries, such as Finland, implemented a national policy to maintain zero tolerance for salmonella. The substance, was, however, used as a biocide for the last two decades within the bloc.

It was 2014 when formaldehyde was reclassified as a threshold carcinogen Category 1b. Formaldehyde along with styrene entered the new classification as of 1 April 2015 as a known carcinogen. According to the European Chemical Agency’s (ECHA) assessment report in 2016, formaldehyde is harmful if swallowed, toxic in contact with skin, fatal if inhaled and can cause severe skin burns and eye damage. It may also cause an allergic skin reaction, suspected of causing genetic defects and cancer. In order for the substance to keep being used as a feed additive, the re-authorization as ‘hygiene condition enhancer’ was needed.

The green light for this authorization was never given, even if the European Commission was supporting a full re-authorization based on a positive EFSA opinion in 2014. EFSA supported the re-authorization of the substance, as long as adequate control measures are implemented to limit the risks for workers.

19-20 December’s Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed Section Animal Nutrition (ScoPAFF) meeting is not expected to provide a solution to the issue, as according to the agenda published, the members of the committee are expected to exchange views and “possible opinion” on another draft Regulation of the EU executive that will deny the authorisation of formaldehyde “as a feed additive belonging to the functional groups of preservatives and hygiene condition enhancers”.

Previous meetings have not resolved the issue and the file keeps being in deadlock negotiations within the ScoPAFF committee, while 2016’s vote was short of the qualified majority with 21 member states supporting formaldehyde’s re-authorization.

According to an EU spokesperson, the European Commission’s DG SANTE has scheduled a vote for the denial of authorization on Wednesday. The drafted proposal claims that the advantages gained by using formaldehyde as a feed additive are – at the moment – outweighed by the potential health risks for those who handle the substance. But is this the end for formaldehyde? No. Last month, the EU executive opened up a consultation on the issue, with 90 stakeholders and EU citizens having submitted their comment on the EU executive’s draft proposal, some of which commented to New Europe that they are “leaving all legal options on the table.”

Stakeholders react

Member states’ associations such as the National Chamber of Poultry and Feed Producers of Poland, concludes “to allow the use of formaldehyde as an effective tool to fight with this dangerous disease,” assessing the proper protection of feed as an “an indispensable element of effective biosecurity”.

Poland’s Grain and Feed Chamber, asks for “zero tolerance for dangerous pathogens like Salmonella,” suggesting that a different approach to the food safety policy should be considered, as the member state’s exports have been gravely affected, as non-EU member states such as Belarus, Russia or above all Ukraine, use formaldehyde while they keep gaining more and more access to the common market, causing unfair competition.

Along with Poland, Latvia’s Organic Farming Cooperation Council too, asks for the additive to remain as a feed additive in absence of equivalent alternatives from the view of effectiveness and cost efficiency to restrict Salmonella, sharing the Polish views on the competitive disadvantages caused by the use of the substance by third countries. Latvian Egg Producers Association suggests that other substances that can reduce Salmonella in feed, cannot keep feed free of Salmonella for weeks after treatment. “Formic acid, recently authorized as a hygiene condition enhancer, is no substitute: it does not have a residual effect to prevent reinfection of feed. Due to its impact on animal health, formic and other organic acids also cannot be used at high enough concentrations to be fully effective, and so do not kill Salmonella as well as formaldehyde.” As for heat treatment, the Latvian association suggests that it lacks residual effect.

Finland’s Food and Drink Industry Federation’s contribution finds it “very important to have formaldehyde containing additives available for reducing microbial contamination in feed and animal-based food chain,” underlining that it is just a minor part, 0,2 %, of formaldehyde use in EU takes place in feed production.

From the other side of the Atlantic, the Brazilian Association for Animal Protein requires the European Commission to carry out relevant research and impact assessment studies before taking any final decision on the authorization of formaldehyde and its alternative, formic acid, underlining dangers by the higher dosage required, the higher underlying cost and higher corrosive levels for equipment.

As for the UK, its Animal and Plant Health Agency suggests that removal of the use of formaldehyde products would be likely to increase the risk of Salmonella infection in poultry and thereby increase the risk of contamination of the food chain and consequent human infections, adding that its application can be considered safe via closed mixer systems without any risk to operators.

The British Association of Feed Supplement and Additive Manufacturers (BAFSAM), taking note of the draft regulation, urges the Commission to base all decisions based one on the best available science. “Decisions not based on the published scientific opinions of recognized authorities can only lead to inconsistencies and a lack of transparency,” concludes the UK association. The European Union of Wholesale with Eggs, Egg Products, Poultry and Game (EUWEP) also believe that formaldehyde remains the most effective product at this point in the supply chain, urging policymakers to ensure the continuity of its use.

“Currently there are no scientifically proven alternative treatments as effective as safe-formaldehyde-containing feed. Formaldehyde has a unique mode of action which is independent of a pH shift in feed products,” says ELPHA, the European Live Poultry and Hatching Egg association of Belgium, asking from the Commission to consider that formaldehyde is an important tool for the industry.

The European Feed Manufacturers’ Federation (FECAC) from Brussels, Belgium, considers it highly suitable that “national authorities, in cooperation with stakeholders, evaluate their respective national policy regarding Salmonella Risk management taking into account the risk management options available to operators,” encouraging the European Commission to “seek better convergence” on those policies with the member states.

Euro Feed Services Holland of the Netherlands, suggests that other products, organic acid blends with or without formic acid, essential oils’ efficacy have been tested and are being used, but those containing formaldehyde “have always been far beyond other products.” According to the Dutch organization, “it would be extremely sour to lose a perfect product for the feed industry when decisions are made based on emotional reasons and not for scientific reasons.”

The Association of the oilseed crushing and oil refining industry (OVID) in Germany, is pleading the formaldehyde authorization should not be denied. “OVID refers to results approved by the US FDA that formaldehyde is the only substance to protect feed from Salmonella contamination for twenty-one days post-treatment and to be able to claim this level of efficacy.” according to the German association, independent investigations are in progress to look into the efficacy of formaldehyde compared to existing alternatives and “OVID believes that it would be a legitimate request to ask for the deferral of the proposal to await this and allow informed and up to date public debate in terms of product efficacy.”

Adiveter S.L. of Spain “as one of the companies which supplies and advises about the feed hygiene since 1995 would like to express its disconfirm with the change of decision of the Commission, since after the favourable opinion of EFSA its vote was considered for approval and now the turn has been to the vote for its denial.” As for EFSA’s opinion, the Spanish company adds: “We appreciate the opinion as it is a scientific opinion and not a political one.”

U.S.-based manufacturer of formaldehyde Anitox has already since November submitted a complaint to the European Ombudsman, arguing that the Commission’s handling of the reclassification proposal has “resulted in a breach of feed and food safety, lack of regulatory clarity, disharmonization at member state level.” According to the company’s feedback on the draft proposal, Antiox shares views with other organizations and companies mentioned above, while underlining that the Commission’s approach to formaldehyde is “inconsistent,” as “on the one hand proposing to ban formaldehyde in feed while at the same time defending its use in other fields and incorporating OELs for formaldehyde into the revision of the Carcinogens and Mutagens Directive.”

ECDC still investigating 2016 – 2017 outbreaks

“The increase shown by our surveillance data is worrying and a reminder that we have to stay vigilant,” said Mike Catchpole, ECDC’s Chief Scientist. “Even in a state of high awareness and with national control programmes for S. Enteritidis in place, there is a need for continuing risk management actions at the Member State and EU level,” added Catchpole, while Poland has within the last two years been facing an intensifying Salmonella crisis, with the 2017 being the worst year of the decade.

According to ECDC’s epidemiological update issued in October, 7 member states reported 96 confirmed and 34 probable new cases associated with the multi-country outbreak of S. Enteritidis. While the 2016 outbreak investigation identified eggs originating from three Polish packing centres as the vehicle of infection in this outbreak and the control of this crisis, since March 2017, the number of newly reported cases has increased again, with a peak of 38 cases in May 2017 and a second peak of 46 cases in September 2017.

As of 5 October 2017, most of the 200 outbreak cases identified with onset from January to September 2017 were reported by the U.K., while the number of cases associated with this outbreak reported by other EU/EEA countries is most likely underestimated due to different control systems.

Of the 35 cases probably infected outside their country of residence since 1 July 2017, 24 cases had a travel history to Bulgaria (six confirmed and six probable) or to Greece (two confirmed and ten probable). Additional cases were reported to have traveled to Poland (three probable cases), Spain (one confirmed and two probable cases), Italy (one confirmed case), Portugal (one confirmed case) and Romania (one confirmed case). Two probable cases had a travel history to multiple EU countries Overall, the ECDC report shows that 797 cases were found to be associated with this outbreak. Of those, 376 were confirmed, and 291 were considered probable.