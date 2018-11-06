EU says no Eastern Partnership Summit in 2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Ahead of a heavy schedule for the European institutions over the next year, including Elections to the European Parliament as well as a new European Commission and new European Council president that will be confirmed next autumn, which would complicate any efforts to make major decisions between the EU and the former Soviet republics of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine – the constituent members of the Partnership Agreement.

European Union officials have said that a high-level conference is expected to take place in Brussels on May 14 in place of the summit where the members will mark the marking the 10th anniversary of the signing of the agreement.

The Eastern Partnership framework, which aims to bring the six countries closer to the EU without the offer of eventual membership.

Georgia and Ukraine have comprehensive free trade association agreements with the EU as well as visa liberalisation regimes that allow their citizens to travel to the Schengen Area without having to apply for a visa.