EU resumes Moldova budget support

The European Commission has resumed budget support assistance to Moldova on 23 July, by disbursing €14.54 million to support the implementation of the EU-Moldova free trade agreement and to assist the implementation of the visa liberalization action plan, after a nearly two-year period during which such payments had been put on hold because of a deterioration of the rule of law situation in the country.

This action is the Union’s encouragement, as the recently installed government has taken important steps which have allowed the EU to assess that the conditions have been met to resume its budget support to Moldova.