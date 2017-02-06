The EU is responsible for its weaknesses

Following the international reaction against the ambiguous US visa ban targeting the citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, EU officials are more freely expressing their views on the Donald Trump phenomenon.
European Council President Donald Tusk, for instance, said the US president represents a threat to the European Union on par with Russia, China and radical Islam. In a similar vein, Guy Verhofstadt, the leader of the Liberal group in the European Parliament and chief Brexit negotiator...
This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.
|To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑