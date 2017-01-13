EU reports progress on helping refugees in Turkey

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Commission reported on the progress made on the Facility for Refugees in Turkey, was set up in response to the European Council’s call for significant additional funding to support refugees in Turkey.

Addressing the Steering Committee meeting on January 12, the Commission said contracts worth over €200m have been signed for the construction and equipping of school buildings for refugee children and their host communities, as well as on the increasing humanitarian support to the refugees through the Emergency Social Safety Net.

The Facility has a budget of €3bn for 2016-2017. This is made up of €1bn from the EU budget and €2bn from the EU member states.

Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, said: “The European Union continues to deliver on its commitment to provide massive support to Syrian refugees and host communities in Turkey… The European Union thus provides the most vulnerable refugees with the chance for a better life in Turkey.”

Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, said: “The EU humanitarian strategy under the Facility has had substantial impact on the ground in 2016. In one year, an unprecedented amount of €517m of humanitarian assistance for the refugees in Turkey has been contracted, including the biggest ever EU humanitarian assistance project – the Emergency Social Safety Net – for an initial amount of €348m. I am both happy and proud to have been able to witness tangible results of the facility, providing much needed life-saving assistance to those that need it the most.”

According to a European Commission press release, steering committee participants were pleased with the progress made to date.