The European Union confirmed its position as largest global exporter of agri-food products, with exports reaching €138 billion in 2018, according to a report published on 5 September.

Agriculture products represent a solid share of 7% of the value of EU total goods exported in 2018, and provide almost 44 million jobs in the EU.

The top five destinations for EU’s agri-food products continue to be the United States, China, Switzerland, Japan and Russia, accounting for 40% of EU exports. The most exported products include wines and vermouth with spirits and liqueurs ranking second, followed by infant food, chocolate, pasta and pastry.

The report concludes that the Union became the second biggest importer of agri-food products with €116 billion worth of imports. This brings the EU trade balance for this sector to a positive net of €22 billion.