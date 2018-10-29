EU releases €58 million for the Central African Republic and Sahel zone

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

With continuous insecurity and violence plaguing the Central African Republic and furthering the need for increased humanitarian aid, the European Commission has allocated additional €58 million of assistance for the unstable African nation and the Sahel, the biogeographic transition zone between the Sahara to the north and the Sudanian Savanna to the south.

The funds will be used to increase food, nutrition and emergency needs in the Central African Republic and the countries of the Sahel.

“As the humanitarian situation in the Sahel continues to worsen, we are stepping up our assistance to address the major food crisis in the region. Ongoing violence and conflict, as well as the effects of climate change, are causing massive displacement, acute malnutrition and food insecurity that is affecting millions, especially children. We remain committed to show solidarity to the most vulnerable and to save lives,” said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides.

An estimated 2 million people are estimated to be in need of emergency food assistance in the Sahel. That number does not include the 4.2 million children who suffer from malnourishment and another 3.1 million people that have been forcibly displaced by ongoing conflicts. Thousands of newly displaced people have been recently recorded in Northeast Nigeria, with children showing alarming rates of acute malnutrition. Floods affecting Niger, Mali and Nigeria since mid-August, have further increased needs and pose serious health risks. A cholera epidemic has been spreading in Niger, Nigeria and Chad over the past few months.

The Central African Republic (CAR) has been unstable since its independence from France in 1960. It is rich in diamonds, gold, oil, and uranium but is one of the world’s poorest nations. The country was run by military dictator Jean-Bedel Bokassa, who declared himself emperor of the “Central African Empire” in 1965 but was later ousted in a coup led by army commander Andre Kolingba, who was backed by French troops.

Along with Uganda’s Idi Amin, Bokassa’s 14-year rule was considered one of the ruthless in post-colonial Africa and one that deeply scarred the nation. The country has been plunged into turmoil and conflict on several occasions since the 1980s, mainly due to a succession of coups led by both the military and rebel leaders.

Most recently, clashes between the mostly Christian anti-Balaka militia and the Seleka, a predominantly Muslim coalition of rebels, displaced up to 689,000 people in 2017.