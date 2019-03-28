EU releases €27 million in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Commission will provide €2 million worth of assistance the most vulnerable families affected by devastating floods in Afghanistan which devastated large parts of the country in early March.

The funds will be used to provide food, shelter, water and sanitation, as well as essential household items to internally displaced people and refugees that are returning to Afghanistan.

The EU’s aid package comes after a catastrophic year for Afghanistan. as more than 10,000 civilians were killed or injured in 2018 and 740,000 people became newly displaced.

For 2014-2020, the EU has committed €1.4 billion to the war-torn country to support peace, stability and democracy, sustainable growth, and jobs.