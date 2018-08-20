EU releases €2 million in humanitarian assistance to the Philippines

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Commission recently announced that it had authorised the release of €2 million in humanitarian aid funding for at-risk communities living in the Philippines’ violence-plagued province of Mindanao.

“Hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee their homes due to continued conflict in Mindanao. They left everything behind and are struggling to sustain their day-to-day lives”, said the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides, adding, “This assistance underlines the EU’s solidarity with the people of the Philippines. It will ensure that the most vulnerable have sufficient means to get through these difficult times.”

The funding will provide displaced families and host communities affected by the conflict with food assistance, water, sanitation and hygiene, emergency education for children, and protection against the pervasive violence.

According to the latest data available, at least 500.000 people are currently in need of humanitarian assistance in the region, including more than 270.000 displaced people and some 100.000 out-of-school children.

Since 1996, the European Union has allocated over €117 million in emergency assistance to victims of conflict and natural disasters in the Philippines.