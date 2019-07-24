EU reiterates need for continued efforts on security priorities

The European Commission reported on 24 July on the progress made towards an effective Security Union. The Union has taken significant steps for this goal, implementing a wide range of measures to enhance security for its citizens.
The report identifies areas where further work is needed to address security threats, and highlights the key areas in need of action: countering terrorist propaganda online, boosting cybersecurity, strengthening digital infrastructures and reinforcing anti-money laundering framework.
Following the horrific attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, the report reiterates the urgent need to tackle terrorist content online and radicalization.
On 20 June, EU leaders adopted “A new strategic agenda 2019-2024”, in which the objective of protecting citizens and freedoms ranks top of 4 main priorities for the Union.