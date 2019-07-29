EU reacts to deadly attack at Afghan VP candidate’s office

An Afghan security officer inspects the scene of the damaged area a day after a suicide attack followed by a gunfight against the office of Afghan former chief of intelligence and current candidate for first vice president of Ashraf Ghani, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 29 July 2019. According to reports, at least 20 people were killed and 50 others wounded in the incident which targeted the office of Amrullah Saleh.

ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Published 16:01 July 29, 2019
Updated 16:01 July 29, 2019

At least 20 people were killed during an attack on 28 July against the headquarters of vice-presidential candidate and former intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh, who, according to government officials, was “evacuated from the building and moved to a safe location”.

The European Union called for an immediate ceasefire in a statement, saying: “This is a direct attack against democracy, which causes suffering and goes against the letter and the spirit of the resolution of the Intra-Afghan dialogue held in Doha on 7-8 July, where Afghan representatives, including of the Taliban, agreed on the need to avoid civilian targets and to reduce the number of civilian casualties to zero.

