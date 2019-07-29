EU reacts to deadly attack at Afghan VP candidate’s office

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

At least 20 people were killed during an attack on 28 July against the headquarters of vice-presidential candidate and former intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh, who, according to government officials, was “evacuated from the building and moved to a safe location”.

The European Union called for an immediate ceasefire in a statement, saying: “This is a direct attack against democracy, which causes suffering and goes against the letter and the spirit of the resolution of the Intra-Afghan dialogue held in Doha on 7-8 July, where Afghan representatives, including of the Taliban, agreed on the need to avoid civilian targets and to reduce the number of civilian casualties to zero.