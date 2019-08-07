The approval of the advancement of over 2.000 housing units in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank by Israeli authorities has provoked the reaction of the European Union on 6 August.

The Union underlined its unchanged position on Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territory: “all settlement activity is illegal under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace.”

“The EU expects the Israeli authorities to fully meet their obligations as an occupying power under International Humanitarian Law, and to cease the policy of settlement construction and expansion, of designating land for exclusive Israeli use, and of denying Palestinian development”, the statement reads.