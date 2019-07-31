At least 35 people, including women and children, lost their life when a bus transporting civilians was the target of an attack on 31 July in the Farah province of Afghanistan.

The European Union expressed in a statement its condolences to all those affected, as well as its support to the Afghan people in their desire for peace:

“Such an indiscriminate attack on civilians, which follows an attack on a vice-presidential candidate three days ago, undermines current efforts to achieve a durable peace, and mars the positive achievements of the intra-Afghan dialogue held in Doha earlier this month, where Afghan representatives, including of the Taliban, agreed on the need to reduce the number of civilian casualties to zero.”